BREAKING: Postie struck by car in Allora

UPDATE, 12.15PM: A postal worker has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car reversing in Allora.

Police said the driver was reversing from their home when they hit the postie on his bike during his morning rounds.

The postal worker was assessed for chest injuries on scene and has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage and police are continuing their investigations.

EARLIER, 11.10AM: PARAMEDICS have been called to Allora where a pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a car.

A QAS spokesman said the 000 call was made at 11.04 this morning after the car and pedestrian collided on Arnold St.

He could not confirm the age or gender of the patient.

Ambulance crews are not yet on scene and have not received details of the severity of the pedestrian's injury.

Updates to follow.