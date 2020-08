UPDATE: A pedestrian struck by a car at Urangan did not have to be taken to hospital.

The person escaped injury in the incident, which happened about 11.43am.

EARLIER: Paramedics are at the scene after a person was struck by a car in Urangan.

The incident happened on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Elizabeth St on Monday about 11.43am.

It is unknown if the person has suffered any injuries.

More to come.