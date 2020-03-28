BREAKING: Pennisi takes the lead

Labor's Lord Mayoral candidate Pat Condren and his wife Margaret voting on the first day of early voting, Kedron. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

UPDATE 7.25pm: VIC Pennisi is leading the mayoral race with a commanding lead of 293 votes for a total of 42.59 per cent.

Tracy Dobie remains in second with count of 1097 for 33.61 per cent of the vote.

EARLIER: THE mayoral race is neck and neck as frontrunners Vic Pennisi and Tracy Dobie vie for the position of Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor.

Pennisi is leading the count with 897 votes or 39.96 per cent of the vote.

Dobie is not far behind with 809 votes or 36.04 per cent of the vote.

Peter Kemp trails behind at 17.33 per cent of the vote and Joe Doepel rounds up the race at fourth position with 6.25 per cent of the vote.