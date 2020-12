ON SCENE: Emergency crews are at the scene on Mt Superbus. Photo: contributed

EMERGENCY services are rushing to find and rescue a person who has fallen down a cliff face near Killarney.

Paramedics were notified the patient had fallen down the cliff on Mt Superbus at 11.22am, with rescue crews still looking for the person now.

A QAS spokeswoman said emergency crews were yet to determine how the person fell and any injuries they may have sustained.

More information to come.