Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police hunt after driver flees scene of rollover

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.

The incident occurred around 5.11pm on Pilbeam Dr near Mt Archer, leaving one lane blocked.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle before freeing themselves and fleeing the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Police investigations are now underway.

Traffic is reportedly suffering some impacts.

More Stories

police investigation regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns Warwick is ‘dropping the ball’ in virus fight

        premium_icon Concerns Warwick is ‘dropping the ball’ in virus fight

        News ‘There’s still people that will want to shake your hand and when you pull away, they will still chase you with it.’

        $140K safety feature could save Southern Downs lives

        premium_icon $140K safety feature could save Southern Downs lives

        Council News Council dams are missing a key piece of equipment, according to a safety audit by...

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you

        Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

        premium_icon Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

        News The ‘grossly intoxicated’ man an left a popular Stanthorpe pub before causing chaos...