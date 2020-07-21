Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
MOTEL INCIDENT: Police were called to a Rockhampton Motel after a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a knife.
News

BREAKING: Police hunt for women after assault, knife threat

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for two women after an altercation at a motel in the Rockhampton CBD this morning.

The incident was reported just after 10am at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, on Fitzroy St.

A caucasian girl in her late teens or early 20s reportedly punched a woman in the face and threatened her with a black, foldable knife.

The caucasian woman and her Indigenous female accomplice, who were believed to be guests of the hotel, left the scene shortly after in a black Suzuki.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

While being interviewed by police, the assault victim withdrew her complaint.

The hotel is understood to have sustained damage during the altercation and a hotel staff member has lodged complaints of wilful damage and public nuisance with police.

alleged assault breaking news fitzroy motor inn public nuisance wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP slams new gel blaster laws as ‘madness, overreach’

        premium_icon MP slams new gel blaster laws as ‘madness, overreach’

        News The tough changes would see Warwick users forced to lock up the toy guns when they are not being used.

        Springborg ousted: LNP president a ‘dead man walking’

        premium_icon Springborg ousted: LNP president a ‘dead man walking’

        Politics Springborg ‘dumping’ leaves LNP boss a dead man walking

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto...

        Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

        premium_icon Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

        News Between drought and pandemic, Warwick firefighters are battling to ready residents...