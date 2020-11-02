Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
File photo of police at a crijme scene. Picture by Richard Gosling
File photo of police at a crijme scene. Picture by Richard Gosling
News

BREAKING: Police investigate suspicious death on Gympie farm

Shelley Strachan
2nd Nov 2020 5:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the suspicious death of a 43-year-old man in Gympie.

Preliminary investigations indicate at 6pm yesterday (November 1) a 2001 white Ford Falcon utility has crashed into the front gate of a property on Burns Road, Ross Creek.

Information suggests the ute had been involved in an earlier incident at a John Street address in Maryborough where a man was admitted to a Hervey Bay hospital after sustaining a stab wound to his abdomen.

Discovery of woman's skeleton at Kybong sparks police investigation

The vehicle was abandoned upon impact and police conducted extensive patrols of the nearby area but were unable to locate persons of interest.

'Courageous fighter': Frecklington still valued team member says Perrett

At 6am this morning, police arrested a 45-year-old man linked to the vehicle in the vicinity of Burns Road.

Subsequently at 10am, a second man was located deceased, down an embankment at a property on Burns Road.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Maryborough and Gympie area with information or dashcam vision that may assist with the investigation to please come forward.

Investigations into the circumstances of this matter are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

editors picks gympie drug crime gympie murders
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

        Premium Content ANALYSIS: The Southern Downs spots where Labor soared

        Politics Candidate claims Warwick is no longer part of a ‘safe LNP seat’ after surprise results trickle through.

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        News Deadly Takata airbags remain in more than 90,000 cars

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them