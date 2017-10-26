STORM CHAOS: Crash, power lines down, grassfire

UPDATE 5.45pm: WARWICK firecrews have been spread thin after three separate incidents in the space of half an hour this afternoon.



Crews were responding to reports of downed power lines on the Warwick-Allora Rd when they came across a single vehicle accident on Rosehill Rd, near Oehlmanns Rd, just out of Warwick.



On arrival, the woman in her late teens inside the vehicle was complaining of chest pain, possibly related to seatbelt injuries and passed out inside the vehicle.



Firecrews performed CPR on the patient before paramedics arrived and transported her in stable condition to Warwick Hospital.



The road was closed at the scene for some time while the car was towed.



A second crew was then dispatched to deal with the fallen power lines and a third crew was then needed to scramble to reports of a grassfire also on the Warwick-Allora Rd, which was caused by fallen power lines.



Ergon are on scene dealing with the downed lines. Their website shows over 2000 customers in Allora are without power and 40 in Warwick.





