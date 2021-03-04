Menu
ALLEGED RAPE: The man was denied bail. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Business

BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

Tessa Flemming
4th Mar 2021 3:24 PM
A prominent Warwick identity has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault and attempted rape of a woman.

The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday by Warwick CIB.

Police say the charge is in relation to an alleged incident on January 31 and that the alleged victim was known to the man.

QPS media refused to comment on the age of the woman or the details of the allegations, given the “sensitive” nature of the charge.

The 56-year-old was denied bail and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on April 19.

