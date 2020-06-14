Menu
News

BREAKING: Public appeal for missing man

Emily Clooney
14th Jun 2020 11:30 AM

FAMILY and friends of Phil Thomas are urgently appealing for the community's assistance to help locate him.

The 67-year-old man was last seen in Warwick on Friday June 12, 2020 at 8am.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannelette shirt and a Queensland Maroons cap.

He is believed to just have the clothes on his back.

Mr Thomas is believed to have been travelling on foot.

Anyone with any information about Phil's whereabouts are urged to contact Warwick police on 4660 4444.

 

