Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

14th Dec 2020 11:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have closed roads in Surfers Paradise after glass panels were blown from a shelter at the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Roads are closed at Ferny Ave between Beach Rd and Elkhorn Ave as a result of the incident.

Traffic is heavily backed up on surrounding streets as a result.

It is understood the Cavill Mall has also temporarily shut.

 

Hoarding from a nearby nightclub is also believed to have blown onto the street.

 

 

Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.
Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.

 

 

The incident came as the Gold Coast continued to be battered by high wind and heavy rain on Monday morning.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

More Stories

accident cavill avenue glass gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist crashes into tree near Leslie Dam

        Premium Content Motorist crashes into tree near Leslie Dam

        News One patient was rushed to the Warwick Hospital after the evening crash.

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Premium Content Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Crime Police were called to an alleged break and enter

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics JobsFinder Queenslander portal delivers just 76 jobs at cost of $431k