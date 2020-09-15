Menu
LOCKED OUT: Areas of a Warwick park are closed until further notice after asbestos was uncovered at the site. File photo
Breaking

BREAKING: SDRC confirms asbestos in Warwick park

Jessica Paul
15th Sep 2020 10:25 AM
RESULTS of the council investigation have confirmed asbestos was the material found in Australiana Park last week.

Southern Downs Regional Council this morning released the results of the laboratory analysis, revealing it was four to five pieces of bonded asbestos found in the popular Warwick recreation area.

An SDRC spokeswoman said it was at this stage suspected the material had been there since the park’s previous use as a landfill site, and worked its way to the surface over time.

“We are confident all material present on the ground has been removed and there is very minimal risk to the public,” the spokeswoman said.

“However, given the popularity of the park with residents and visitors, council is taking a cautious approach and removing the topsoil from the area immediately around where it was found.

“A qualified asbestos contractor will remove the soil and dispose of it, and the site will be remediated by capping and covering with mulch and tree plantings.”

The affected area of Australiana Park was cordoned off immediately after a resident alerted the SDRC.

These areas will remain closed to the public until remediation works have been completed.

Areas of Australiana Park cordoned off due to asbestos scare. Picture: SDRC
