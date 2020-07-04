Menu
Diver, 20, fighting for life after Fraser shark attack

4th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:37 PM
UPDATE, 3.30PM: A patient is in a critical condition after reportedly being mauled by a shark in the waters off Indian Head.

Indian Head on Fraser Island. Photo Tourism and Events Queensland
The patient is being treated by paramedics on the beach on Fraser Island.

According to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was assisted by bystanders after the attack.

EARLIER: A patient is being treated by paramedics after a shark attack on Fraser Island.

The incident happened just after 2pm off Indian Head Bypass Rd.

The patient is reported to be a 20 year old scuba diver.

A scuba diver has been attacked by a shark at Indian Heads on Fraser Island.
A rescue helicopter has landed and medical assistance is being provided.

The incident is believed to be serious.

More to come.

