Diver, 20, fighting for life after Fraser shark attack
UPDATE, 3.30PM: A patient is in a critical condition after reportedly being mauled by a shark in the waters off Indian Head.
The patient is being treated by paramedics on the beach on Fraser Island.
According to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service, the person was assisted by bystanders after the attack.
BREAKING: @RACQ_LifeFlight has been called to a shark attack off Fraser Island. pic.twitter.com/SVlocUr0TT— RACQ (@RACQOfficial) July 4, 2020
EARLIER: A patient is being treated by paramedics after a shark attack on Fraser Island.
The incident happened just after 2pm off Indian Head Bypass Rd.
The patient is reported to be a 20 year old scuba diver.
A rescue helicopter has landed and medical assistance is being provided.
The incident is believed to be serious.
More to come.