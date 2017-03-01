VIDEO: Brown snake captured by council hero

UPDATE: Wielding nothing but a broom and cardboard box, Southern Downs Regional Council worker David Webster captured one of the world's deadliest creatures in the Warwick CBD.

The brown snake was first spotted on the corner of Palmerin and Grafton Sts just before noon today.

A witness said she was shopping when she saw it emerge then hide in a garden bed outside Mussels.

"We waited to see what it was doing," she said.

"Then it just crossed the road at the traffic lights."

From then, a crowd gathered to see what the skittish snake was up to, all keeping a few metres safe distance.

The brown snake was first spotted on the corner of Grafton and Palmerin Sts. Molly Glassey

David Webster received the call to take action, and that he did.

"I don't usually do this sort of thing," Mr Webster said.

"But a snake catcher was going to take too long ."

Members of the public lent a hand, some moving the box while Mr Webster guided the brown snake with the broom.

Time and time again, when the snake looked ready to enter the box, it slid underneath and the plight began again.

At 12.25pm the snake finally went into the box, and as quick as a flash it was taped up with masking tape and a round of applause erupted.

And hopefully there's a council worker with a pay rise coming his way.

