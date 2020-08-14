BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

APPOINTED: The new CEO will join councillors to help Southern Downs residents.

APPOINTED: The new CEO will join councillors to help Southern Downs residents.

AFTER a comprehensive recruitment process, Southern Downs Regional Council has announced David Burges will be filling the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Burges will officially join the council ranks on September 14, overtaking from acting CEO Jane Stroud.

Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi confirmed Mr Burges was previously Quilpie Shire Council CEO for eight years and involved in a directorial role with Goondiwindi Regional Council prior to that.

A council spokeswoman thanked Ms Stroud on behalf of her time in the role.

“Council has been through some very big changes and challenges, but the perseverance and support of such a strong senior leadership team keeps us on the right path to bigger and better things,” she said.

Former SDRC CEO David Keenan left the position in April.