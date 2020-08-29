BREAKING: Southern Downs to return to coronavirus restrictions

ON HOLD: Warwick and the rest of the Southern Downs will return to coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Picture: file

ON HOLD: Warwick and the rest of the Southern Downs will return to coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Picture: file

WARWICK residents must return to coronavirus restrictions from Monday, after a confirmed case of the virus was traced to Toowoomba.

The limitations will come into effect from 8am on Monday, August 31 for the Darling Downs Health region, including the entire Southern Downs and Goondiwindi regions.

All indoor gatherings in households and other venues without a “Covid Safe” Plan will be limited to 10 people.

The restrictions will not impact cafes, pubs, sporting clubs, and other facilities which already have a “Covid Safe” Plan in place.

Aged care homes will also return to lockdown, and there will be extra precautions in place in hospitals.

More details to come.