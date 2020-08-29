Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON HOLD: Warwick and the rest of the Southern Downs will return to coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Picture: file
ON HOLD: Warwick and the rest of the Southern Downs will return to coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Picture: file
Breaking

BREAKING: Southern Downs to return to coronavirus restrictions

Jessica Paul
29th Aug 2020 2:47 PM

WARWICK residents must return to coronavirus restrictions from Monday, after a confirmed case of the virus was traced to Toowoomba.

The limitations will come into effect from 8am on Monday, August 31 for the Darling Downs Health region, including the entire Southern Downs and Goondiwindi regions.

All indoor gatherings in households and other venues without a “Covid Safe” Plan will be limited to 10 people.

The restrictions will not impact cafes, pubs, sporting clubs, and other facilities which already have a “Covid Safe” Plan in place.

Aged care homes will also return to lockdown, and there will be extra precautions in place in hospitals.

More details to come.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events this weekend

        Whats On Sporting blockbusters, art exhibits, and more – Warwick has it all this weekend.

        ‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly’ father punches partner until she falls into a fit

        Community It’s difficult to comprehend how you could treat another human being as you have...

        Steam railway’s plea for help to survive COVID-19's wrath

        Premium Content Steam railway’s plea for help to survive COVID-19's wrath

        Community Volunteers fear the popular tourism operator is nearing the end of the line, after...

        BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports

        Premium Content BREAKING: China to suspend John Dee exports

        News One of the Rose City’s biggest employers has been hit by recent beef bans amid...