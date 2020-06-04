Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer blocks traffic near Marine Parade in Southport after a suspicious device was found.
A police officer blocks traffic near Marine Parade in Southport after a suspicious device was found.
Crime

‘Suspicious device’ found near QLD shopping centre

by Rosemary Ball
4th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are urging people to avoid roads around a Southport shopping centre after finding a suspicious device.

Emergency services arrived on scene around 12pm after reports of a suspicious device on Southport's Marine Parade near Australia Fair.

 


Police have set up an exclusion zone, cornering off areas around Marine Parade.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman asked for "everyone to avoid the area until further assessments can be made."

 

Police vehicles at the scene.
Police vehicles at the scene.

The Bulletin understands police are letting some cars through but very slowly.

More to come

 

Originally published as BREAKING: 'Suspicious device' found near shopping centre

More Stories

crime queensland crime suspicious device

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        S—T SITUATION: Contaminated water flows into Condamine

        premium_icon S—T SITUATION: Contaminated water flows into Condamine

        Council News Malfunction at the treatment plant was ‘regrettable and accidental’, according to SDRC.

        Reno dreams dashed as HomeBuilder grant fails to deliver

        premium_icon Reno dreams dashed as HomeBuilder grant fails to deliver

        News Warwick ‘won’t be able to sacrifice that amount of money’, says builder.

        Grandmother’s vow to keep the spirit of J&J alive

        premium_icon Grandmother’s vow to keep the spirit of J&J alive

        Community The quirky winter festival may be cancelled, but this knitter is encouraging...

        ‘It’s a problem’: Wildlife concerns grow as travellers hit roads

        premium_icon ‘It’s a problem’: Wildlife concerns grow as travellers hit...

        News Wildlife carers across the region are urging people to slow down and look out for...