BREAKING TABOO: Warwick drinks to good cause at gin night

Endometriosis, infertility, pelvic pain and more – they’re the silent illnesses affecting one in 10 women every day, and now one Warwick family business is hoping a new event will raise much-needed community awareness and support.

The Warwick Hotel is hosting a gin and cocktail night with live entertainment from V Miiller on Friday night, encouraging residents from all walks of life to come together and start a conversation about the usually taboo topic of women’s health.

Breaking the stigma around women’s health is an issue close to the heart of event organiser and Warwick Hotel front-of-house manager Lucy Fenton, who has battled endometriosis and severe adenomyosis since she was 14 years old.

Both chronic conditions occur when the tissue lining the uterus grows in other parts of the body, causing extreme pain, abnormal and often painful menstruation, and in some cases infertility.

Lucy said the gin night was initially planned for March to mark International Endometriosis Awareness Month, but a flare-up prompting surgery and a prolonged hospital stay “ironically” delayed the event.

“We wanted to create a safe space for people to come and talk and be open, and we thought what better way to do that then with good drinks, amazing gins, and live music,” she said.

“It seemed the awareness gods were still in my corner (though), as it turned out April is Adenomyosis Awareness Month. So rain, hail or shine, this gin night will go ahead.”



Supported through her health journey by her stepdad and Warwick Hotel owner Garry Watt along with mum Belinda and her work team, Lucy hoped the gin night would be the first of many collaborative efforts to raise awareness for women’s health.

“These health issues aren’t going anywhere. The more we talk about them all, the more they get recognised and the more people begin to understand,” Lucy said.

“Even if just one person could walk away from the night and say they have learnt something about women’s health that they didn’t know before, I think that’s mission accomplished.”



The gin night will kick off at 6pm on Friday at the Warwick Hotel, with live music from V Miiller until late.