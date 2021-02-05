Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
Breaking

Teen flown to hospital after serious horse fall

Holly Cormack
4th Feb 2021 8:22 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 4:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage girl to hospital after she was thrown from a horse in the South Burnett.

The aeromedical crew was tasked to a private property just after 3pm this afternoon.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS personnel to treat the rider.

She suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury.

The rescue crew flew the girl to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight rescue helicopter south burnett horse fall
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Major surf fashion retailer to open in Warwick

        Premium Content REVEALED: Major surf fashion retailer to open in Warwick

        News The new kid on the block will bring big-name brands such as Billabong, Roxy, and more right to the Rose City.

        Elderly motorcyclist collides with semi-trailer

        Premium Content Elderly motorcyclist collides with semi-trailer

        News RACQ LifeFlight were rushed in to transport the man to hospital, after the...

        Water carting ‘lifeline’ given major extension

        Premium Content Water carting ‘lifeline’ given major extension

        News The boost to SDRC’s $800K per month carting agreement will give drought-affected...

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health Qld hotel cluster officially over, as state braces for Victoria fallout