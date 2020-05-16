Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed after being hit by car on early morning walk

Matt Collins
16th May 2020 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a male pedestrian has passed away in hospital after being struck by a car in Buderim early this morning.

At about 1.40am on Saturday morning, a 62-year-old Tewantin man was walking along Stringybark Rd when he was hit by a white Toyota sedan.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

More information to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

buderim crash fatal crash stringybark rd tewantin man
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHEERS: Warwick relishes taste of freedom

        premium_icon CHEERS: Warwick relishes taste of freedom

        News Playgrounds, cafes, auctions — they’re all open! Find out how Warwick celebrated its weekend on the road to recovery.

        Full bookings not enough to compensate for closures

        premium_icon Full bookings not enough to compensate for closures

        News EVEN with a promising winter ahead, Southern Down tourism operators still expecting...

        PHOTOS: Southern Downs fireys get proactive about fire risk

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Southern Downs fireys get proactive about fire risk

        News Sombre warning to Southern Downs landowners not to get complacent about grass...

        The good samaritan visits brightening lockdown for elderly

        premium_icon The good samaritan visits brightening lockdown for elderly

        News Since coronavirus began, one group of Warwick youngsters have been doing their own...