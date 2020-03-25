Breaking tradition: Coronavirus concerns empty Pig & Calf

ROUGH TROT: William Potters said he had never seen the Pig and Calf saleyards so empty.

EMPTY saleyards, no pop-up stalls, and an attendance that could be counted on one hand – this is not the Pig and Calf Warwick locals have come to know and love.

In line with government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus, co-ordinators McDougall and Sons decided only the pig and calf sales would go ahead, cancelling the poultry, sundry, goat, and sheep sales from this week onwards.

William Potters, who has worked at the saleyards full-time for close to a year but was attending the Pig and Calf Sale long before then, said he had never seen anything like it.

“We’re open, but there’s nothing here. There’s just absolutely nothing in at the moment,” Mr Potters said.

“Pig and Calf is like a religion to some locals. It’s as much of a social thing as it is a livelihood, especially for some of the older farmers.”

Frances Reick, administrator at Pig and Calf, said while some sales were going ahead and social distancing measures were being observed, the future of Pig and Calf remained uncertain.

“We only have pigs and calves being sold today, so we’re not sure how that will go,” Ms Reick said.

“I don’t know whether it will be going ahead next week, either. It will be surprising if very many turn up today, but we’ll just have to see how we go.”