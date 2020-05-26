BREAKING: TRL make final call on 2020 season

SEASON OVER: TRL president Rex Zeeman confirmed this morning the 2020 season had officially been cancelled.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Toowoomba Rugby League have made a unanimous decision this morning to cancel the 2020 season.

TRL president Rex Zeeman made the announcement this morning saying it was a “big decision that wasn’t taken lightly”.

“It’s important that we get this out there as soon as we can,” Zeeman said.

“We thought it was the right decision to make.”

Despite eagerness from board members and club officials to get the season up and running, Zeeman said the Queensland Rugby League and Queensland Government guidelines made it difficult to continue.

“We made this decision after receiving a responsibility handbook from Queensland Rugby League and their draft to play handbook,” he said.

“It goes into considerable detail of the clubs.

“Very much consistent with the government’s guidelines.”

Zeeman expressed significant disappointment for having to cancel the season and stressed the stage three restrictions continued to be a major concern.

“The main thing is the 100-person limit that can be at an event at any time,” he said.

“For that reason, and associated with other condition, it was decided to cancel.

“To play without spectators makes it very difficult for the clubs; you’d be looking at only having two grades and you’re almost up to the 100-person limit.

“Which would make it very difficult from the clubs point of view financially. There would be expenses going out on a given day but no income from the gate or from food and beverage sales.”

