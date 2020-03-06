Menu
A truck has crashed down an embankment, into the mangroves near the power station.
Truck crashes down embankment, into mangroves

Sam Reynolds
Tegan Annett
5th Mar 2020 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
UPDATE 1.55pm:

A man in his 60s has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after he was involved in a truck crash this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated the man at the scene of the Hanson Rd crash for minor abrasions, before he was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

EARLIER 1.20pm:

A Btruck has rolled down an embankment and crashed into mangroves near the Gladstone Power Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hanson Rd at 12.50pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was able to safely get out of the truck and has not sustained serious injuries.

She said it is believed the truck was not carrying anything at the time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance Services are also at the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck crashed "well off the roadway and into the mangroves".

