BREAKING: Two-car crash on Dragon and Grafton Sts

A ute and four-wheel-drive collided on the roundabout of Dragon and Grafton Sts earlier this morning.
EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a two-car crash this morning.

The incident occurred at the roundabout on Dragon and Grafton Sts at about 9am, with police officers, ambulance officers and firefighters at the scene.

There was significant damage to the ride side of the four-wheel-drive. as well as impact damage to the front of the ute.

A Warwick police spokesman said: "The driver of the ute has failed to give way at the roundabout, resulting in the collision.

"No injuries have been reported.”

An infringement notice was issued to a 22-year-old woman.

