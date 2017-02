The alarm was triggered shortly before 3.30pm

FIRE crews are currently at John Dee, after reports a fire alarm has sounded.

The alarm went off about 12pm today, and two fire engines were called to the local abattoir.

On arrival, fire crews discovered the alarm was set off by testing, with all employees in the area evacuated.

One John Dee employee noted the fire alarms at John Dee were so sensitive even humidity could set them off.

During the week, if a fire alarm is set off at John Dee, it's standard two engines will respond.