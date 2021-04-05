BREAKING: Two men in 60s caught in single-vehicle rollover

An ambulance is seen on James St, QAS, Queensland Ambulance Service, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An ambulance is seen on James St, QAS, Queensland Ambulance Service, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Two men aged in their 60s have been rushed to hospital after rolling their car on a major highway just outside Warwick on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Cunningham Highway and Freestone Rd at Clintonvale at 1.03pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said initial reports indicated the men may have been trapped in the car at first, but both patients were freed by the time emergency crews arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said both men were uninjured and transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

