Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An ambulance is seen on James St, QAS, Queensland Ambulance Service, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
An ambulance is seen on James St, QAS, Queensland Ambulance Service, Saturday, December 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

#BREAKING: Two men in 60s caught in single-vehicle rollover

Jessica Paul
5th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men aged in their 60s have been rushed to hospital after rolling their car on a major highway just outside Warwick on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Cunningham Highway and Freestone Rd at Clintonvale at 1.03pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said initial reports indicated the men may have been trapped in the car at first, but both patients were freed by the time emergency crews arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said both men were uninjured and transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

Police scale back search for missing hiker

Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe lashing

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

        Premium Content GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

        News Hundreds are expected to turn out in style for the beloved annual race day, now in its 126th year. FULL DETAILS HERE:

        Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe lashing

        Premium Content Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe...

        News Warwick residents celebrate end of Easter with wet weather, caused by this unlikely...

        Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        Premium Content Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        News Motorist taken to hospital with 'spinal precautions' after Easter CBD crash.

        WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        Premium Content WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        News ‘He literally is the best thing that’s happened to our little lives’: Find out...