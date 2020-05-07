Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Two new coronavirus cases on Gold Coast

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
7th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS cases on the Gold Coast have grown overnight with the city reporting another two infections of the potentially deadly virus.

The region's total number of infections now sits at 195, with a jump of three new cases in the past week.

There are now 12 active cases on the Gold Coast.

The new local cases were the only new outbreak recorded in the state in the past 24 hours.

Contract tracers are working to establish the source of the infection.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at Parliament House. Picture: Attila Csaszar.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at Parliament House. Picture: Attila Csaszar.

 

In an announcement this morning the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also confirmed changes to some social distancing rules from Sunday.

The new rules allow up to five people from the same family/household will be allowed to visit another household from mothers day.

This will only be allowed inside of the home, not in public places.

Originally published as BREAKING: Two new coronavirus cases on Gold Coast

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

contact tracing coronavirus testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

        premium_icon Warwick businesses collaborate through crisis

        News How the community’s business owners united against the common virus threat.

        Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

        premium_icon Students’ first look at new ‘normal’

        News Fresh challenges arise for Southern Downs students and teachers heading back to the...

        Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        premium_icon Price freeze falls short of helping struggling irrigators

        News Southern Downs producers are ‘worn down’, say newest government initiative isn’t...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best tradie

        News Cast your vote for the tradie who has worked tirelessly to deliver quality service...