BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital after Warwick crash
TWO people have been taken to Warwick Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Rosenthal Heights this afternoon.
Initial reports indicate that at about 3.30pm, a utility vehicle and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Glen Rd and Lyndhurst Lane.
A QPS spokesman said two police units had been called to the scene, along with a fire crew and an ambulance.
Two people were transported to Warwick Hospital with minor injuries, and a police unit remained at the scene to direct traffic.
The two vehicles were towed from the scene.
More information to come.