Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash at intersection of Wallace St and Pratten St. Picture: Tessa Flemming
Crash at intersection of Wallace St and Pratten St. Picture: Tessa Flemming
News

BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

Jessica Paul
30th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.10PM: The scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pratten and Wallace Sts has now been cleared. 

One driver was transported to Warwick Hospital with in a stable condition though reporting neck pain, while the other driver was uninjured.

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the Warwick CBD.

Warwick paramedics, fire crews, and police were called to the crash site at the intersection of Pratten and Wallace Sts about 11.45am.

Initial reports from the Queensland Police Service indicate at least one person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were unable to confirm details at this stage.

More information to come.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking outburst: Man trashes home in violent rage

        Premium Content Shocking outburst: Man trashes home in violent rage

        News The Southern Downs man broke his hand punching walls and furniture, with his 11yo stepson cowering in another room.

        CONFIRMED: Warwick Dragway to push for burnout pad

        Premium Content CONFIRMED: Warwick Dragway to push for burnout pad

        News Revheads could be soon tearing it up on a skidpad as part of the facility’s massive...

        BUCKIN’ BIG: Warwick NYE Rodeo to bring record numbers

        Premium Content BUCKIN’ BIG: Warwick NYE Rodeo to bring record numbers

        News 100+ competitors will light up the Rose City arena this New Year’s Eve. Here’s your...

        Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

        News The man suffered several facial burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs...