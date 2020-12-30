BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

Crash at intersection of Wallace St and Pratten St. Picture: Tessa Flemming

UPDATE 1.10PM: The scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pratten and Wallace Sts has now been cleared.

One driver was transported to Warwick Hospital with in a stable condition though reporting neck pain, while the other driver was uninjured.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the Warwick CBD.

Warwick paramedics, fire crews, and police were called to the crash site at the intersection of Pratten and Wallace Sts about 11.45am.

Initial reports from the Queensland Police Service indicate at least one person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were unable to confirm details at this stage.

More information to come.