BREAKING: Injuries in two vehicle crash near Warwick

UPDATE 11.45am: Drivers of both vehicles including a pregnant woman and another patient complaining chest and rib pains, as well as a young boy with cuts to his face have been transported to Warwick Hospital following a crash earlier this morning.

Two other young children were also in one of the cars at the time of the crash but were unhurt.

EARLIER: TWO cars have been involved in a collision east of Warwick this morning.

A call was placed to have emergency services attend the scene at the intersection of Junabee Rd and Pettigrews Crossing Rd at about 10am and firecrews and police from Warwick are at the scene.

All passengers from both vehicles are accounted for.

Due to Warwick paramedics busy on another job, an ambulance has been dispatched from Stanthorpe to attend to a female passenger with possible chest injuries and a small child with cuts to the face.