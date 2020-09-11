Menu
CRASH: Two vehicle crash at the intersection of Wallace St and Pratten St.
BREAKING: Two women injured in Warwick road crash

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 10:14 AM
TWO women are being assessed for injuries, following a two vehicle crash on a major Warwick road this morning.

The crash, at the intersection of Pratten St and Wallace St occurred at 9.50am, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said no one was seriously injured, and paramedics were still assessing if the women needed hospital transportation.

Warwick police were also on scene, assisting with traffic.

All emergency services are still on scene at the time of publication.

More information to come.

