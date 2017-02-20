BREAKING: Wanted child sex accused arrested in Maryvale

AN ELDERLY man facing a plethora of child sex charges has been arrested in Maryvale.

The man in his 80s, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court today.

His alleged child sex offences date back to the 1970s.

He was ordered to be extradited to New South Wales to face Sydney Central Local Magistrates Court at 2pm tomorrow.

A spokesman from the Warwick CIB said the arrest was made in the man's Maryvale home where he had been living "for a number of years."

He is expected to remain in custody overnight, before being flown to Sydney tomorrow morning.