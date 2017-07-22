BREAKING: Warwick couple count blessings after stolen vehicle crash

Just how close the stolen vehicle came to the couple's bedroom.

A COUPLE has escaped a potentially deadly incident, after a stolen vehicle plowed through their Warwick residence this morning.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from a private driveway on Stonewood Cr at around 5.30am, before driving off for 100 metres.

The vehicle crashed into a fence on the corner of Hawker Rd and Steel St, where it is believed the person fled on foot.

Tow trucks had to be called to the scene to remove the vehicle.

The fence that the stolen vehicle plowed through in Warwick this morning. Sean Teuma

A witness said he was very lucky not to be hurt.

"It sounded like thunder,” he said.

"We're very lucky that the garbage bins are placed where they are, as the car ended up inches away from our bedroom.

"We'll have to buy a lottery ticket tonight.”

Police investigations are continuing, and people with any information are urged to contact Warwick Police on 46604444.