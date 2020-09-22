BREAKING: Warwick man charged over fatal Wood St crash

ON SCENE: Images from the site of the horror Wood St crash. Picture: Tessa Flemming

A WARWICK man has been arrested and charged over the fatal Wood St crash that claimed the life of community figure Greg Newey last week.

Police officers charged Brock Jules Hamers with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and leaving the scene without obtaining help.

The 22-year-old was further charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and leaving the scene without obtaining help.

Mr Hamers appeared before Warwick Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He will remain remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 7.

The charges are the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Darling Downs Forensic Crash Unit and Warwick detectives.

Police are continuing to appeal for further information or relevant dashcam footage from motorists at the scene.

A makeshift memorial at the scene of Monday's horror crash is a haunting warning for road users to practice caution. Picture: Tessa Flemming

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigating officers wished to thank residents for their assistance in the matter.

"Police would like to thank the Warwick community for their support and assistance during this investigation," they said.

"Information and CCTV provided through various sources has provided a significant amount of assistance to the investigation."

Greg Newey, 76, was killed in the three-vehicle crash, and his wife Beth was also seriously injured.

At this stage, Mrs Newey remains in a stable condition in Princess Alexandra Hospital..