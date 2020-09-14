Woman killed in tragedy on western CQ road

ONE WOMAN has tragically died and another has been airlifted to Rockhampton after a horror crash west of Springsure on Sunday evening.

Queensland Police has confirmed a woman died after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled 40km west of Springsure.

Police say that around 6.30pm, a Toyota Prado was travelling on Dawson Development Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

Tragically, the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver, also a female, was transported to Springsure Hospital then flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter in a stable condition for further treatment.

#RACQ #CapRescue Rescue 300 is conducting a Primary task, responding to a motor vehicle accident 130 miles South West of Rockhampton. pic.twitter.com/orHTqPFs1A — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 13, 2020

The fatal crash comes after a horror day on regional Queensland roads.

An elderly couple died after a crash south of Townsville this afternoon, a person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville this morning and a man in Cairns died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment overnight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the Springsure crash.