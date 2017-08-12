BREAKING: Driver involved in crash could be airlifted

UPDATE, 1.30pm: A WOMAN who was trapped in her vehicle on the Cunningham may be airlifted for her injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said initial reports indicated the woman in her 60s had serious bleeding but could not disclose further details of her injuries.

The woman has now been transported by ambulance and a LifeFlight helicopter is waiting her arrival at Warwick Hospital to airlift her depending on the severity of her injuries.

A woman has been severely injured in a crash with a fuel tanker on the Cunningham Hwy at Clintonvale. Sophie Lester

EARLIER, 12.30pm: A WOMAN is trapped in a car with serious bleeding following a collision on the Cunningham Hwy this afternoon.

Emergency Services are working to free the woman after her vehicle and a LPG gas tanker collided at Clintonvale just after midday.

The woman's age is currently unknown but paramedics are treating her on scene under the assumption of serious spinal injuries.

Several passersby have stopped to assist first responders and help police control traffic.

The incident has blocked the south bound lane of the highway and drivers are urged to approach with caution.

Updates to follow.