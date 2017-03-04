BREAKING: Woman trapped, injuries in Cunningham Hwy crash

A 47-YEAR-old woman has been trapped in her car after a horror smash into an electricity pole just outside Warwick this morning.

Fire crews needed the jaws of life to remove the door of the ute, so paramedics could remove the woman from the car and attend to her injuries.

The crash occurred just after 10am this morning about 3kms outside Warwick on the Cunningham Hwy.

There were no skid marks and it appears the woman hit the pole at full speed, leading some at the scene to speculate the woman may have suffered a medical issue while driving.

Ergon Energy has been called to the scene due to the possible instability of the power pole hit by the car.

The driver of the ute is being transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

The highway remains open in both directions.