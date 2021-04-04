BREAKING: Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

CRASH ROLLOVER: Two motorists were taken to the Warwick Hospital with after an Easter CBD crash.

Two patients, including a child, have been rushed to hospital this morning after a two car crash in the Warwick CBD.

Queensland Ambulance, QFES and Warwick police were called to the intersections of Albion and Grafton Sts about 11.30am where one car had rolled over.

According to a Queensland Ambulance media spokeswoman, one adult patient was taken to Warwick Hospital with "spinal precautions".

A child, in a stable condition, was also transported to hospital.

The spokeswoman couldn't confirm the age or gender of the patients.

The scene in now in the hands of Warwick police.

More information to come.