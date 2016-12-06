Breathe easy with massage

Fiona Taylor at Just Breathe Remedial Massage will have you relaxing in no time this summer.

TUCKED away on King St is the perfect place for a bit of stress relief, heading into the holiday season.

Just Breathe Remedial Massage offers up a range of massage and other beauty treatments that will have you relaxing in no time.

Owner Fiona Taylor said her decision to open the business earlier in the year came after years working in a physiotherapy centre.

Together with her son Jacob at reception, she said she was enjoying treating Warwick clients through the week.

"I knew it was time to move on and I wanted to incorporate other treatments on top of just the remedial massage,” Mrs Taylor said.

"In terms of massage I do deep tissue, infant and pregnancy massage, cupping and reflexology.

"I also do eyebrow waxing and tinting, facials, and a range of other treatments.”

Gift vouchers are available for Christmas, with a complimentary eyelash or eyebrow tint for every recipient.

Just Breathe Remedial Massage, 40 King St, is open Monday to Friday from 9am and alternating Saturdays.

For bookings, phone 46619590.