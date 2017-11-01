Breeders saving heritage horse from extinction

HIGH HOPES: Glengallan Heavy Horses partners Clare Gorwyn and Peter Lowry with their new Suffolk punch stallion, Capleach Fergus.

A SOUTHERN Downs stud is embarking on a mission to preserve Australian history through an endangered heavy horse breed.

The Suffolk punch is frighteningly close to extinction in Australia, with fewer than 10 horses left and only 2500 worldwide.

Glengallan Heavy Horses recently acquired a Suffolk punch stallion with a view to starting a breeding program to replenish Australian numbers.

Partner Clare Gorwyn said the horse, Clapleach Fergus, was the only registered pure-bred Suffolk punch stallion currently in Australia.

"It's nice to know you are contributing to something that is so special and that is so rare and endangered,” she said.

The Suffolk punch is the oldest breed of draught horse in the UK, dating back to 1506.

The first horse of the breed was imported to New South Wales in 1857, starting a long history as a "powerhouse” working horse.

A broad, muscular breed with a large body and short legs, the Suffolk punch boasts a chestnut coat and its legs do not have feathering, like other heavy horse breeds the clydesdale and shire.

As a strong pulling horse, it was crossed with other draught horse breeds to create what is now known as the Australian draught horse.

Ms Gorwyn said the breed was used to plough and pull agricultural loads.

"These guys are shorter but weigh more because they are so much more powerful,” Ms Gorwyn said.

"They use their pure body weight and strength.”

In England the breed is highly endangered, Ms Gorwyn said.

"You cannot let go of something that is so part of your heritage and the Suffolk played a very big role in Australian history too,” she said.

Despite homing about 28 heavy horses already, Glengallan Heavy Horses wanted to give its new Suffolk punch stallion the best chance at breeding.

They recently added a Carbery Estate chantilly filly to the stud, said to be a good match for the stallion.

Ms Gorwyn said an upgrading program would be used, whereby the fillies born from the stallion would be used to birth future generations and move the family closer to a purebred classification.

Being a chestnut, Ms Gorwyn said offspring from the chantilly would be one generation ahead of other mares.

"Fingers crossed we get fillies and, if we don't, we'll get another nice Australian draught horse,” she said.

The chantilly will be ready for breeding in about two years so, in the meantime, the stallion will be bred with the other mares on the property.

Ms Gorwyn said the stud was prepared to take on the responsibilities that came with holding the only Suffolk punch stallion.

"Now we have the task over the next few years to connect with people and see what we can do to bring the genes in from overseas,” she said.

"That might be imported semen or someone might have to import a horse.”

While the days of using horses for farming may be over, Ms Gorwyn said the heavy horse remained a valuable connection to Australian history and she encouraged others to see them as an alternate option to the clydesdale and shire.