Brewery taps into the hand sanitiser market

BRANCHING OUT: Castle Glen owners Carol-Anne and Cedrick Millar say their hand sanitiser expansion was a natural progression in the circumstances. Photo: Alex Nolan

A GRANITE Belt distillery has found a glimmer of hope in the darkness of the coronavirus crisis by tapping into a different branch of the alcohol market.

In response to the huge national demand, Summit’s Castle Glen Australia now makes and bottles hospital-grade hand sanitiser in-house, alongside their hundreds of beers, wines, and spirits.

Castle Glen owner Cedrick Millar said the move into hand sanitiser was initially just to fill the gap in the market caused by panic-buying, but his team are now under pressure to meet their customers’ demand.

“Everybody’s taken a hit during (the coronavirus), but it drove us to reinvent ourselves,” Mr Millar said.

“The demand was there for the proper hospital-grade, high-strength sanitiser, because anything less than 80 per cent alcohol is just an antibacterial gel like what you get from the supermarket.

“So, we’re ramping up production and we’re so busy, we are now flat-out keeping up.”

For Mr Millar, his business’ hand sanitiser expansion has proved so popular that he’s had to order a larger solar powered still from overseas to speed up the alcohol production process without sacrificing quality.

“(The still) has been built overseas and has taken twelve months to be built, and it will likely put out about 5000 bottles of hand sanitiser a day,” he said.

“We have all of the bases fermented and waiting to go into the still, which is tailor-made to our distillery.

It will be one of the only ones in Queensland, if not Australia.”

To accompany the expansion into the hand sanitiser market, Mr Millar has made the distillery’s Australia’s free shipping service nationwide to ensure his products reach those who need it most.

“The biggest demand has been bulk shipments of two-litre bottles,” the business owner said.

“If you’re buying sanitiser in bulk, you’re getting shipping for free around Australia, and we’re already cheaper than most other businesses because we skip manufacturing costs and make everything in-house.

We’re always thinking about our customers and our quality, that’s what’s most important to us.”

As a regional business owner, Mr Millar believed one of the biggest takeaways from the coronavirus pandemic should be the importance of buying locally sourced and made products year-round, rather than defaulting to cheaper supermarket options.

“This is going to go on for quite a few years yet, this shortage we’re seeing, and we should be buying Australian products and Australian-made (items),” he said.

“If the demand is there, we’ll make it – if people ask us to make other medical products, well we’ll see how we go after we get this one running properly.

The most important thing is we need to be buying locally not just now, but always.”