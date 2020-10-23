Bride dies trying to ‘look good’ for big day

A bride-to-be has died after a botched pre-wedding liposuction procedure performed by an unlicensed salon.

Coco Siew Zhi Sing, 23, was rushed to hospital after starting to feel unwell during her treatment but died later the same day.

The model had visited the salon in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur to have the fat reduction procedure on her arms ahead of her wedding, said her brother Xiao Mingan.

Coco Siew, 23, died after undergoing pre-wedding liposuction treatment. Picture: Social media

Heartbroken fiance Ewald du Plessis posted this touching picture of the couple. Picture: Social media

Wanting to look good for her big day, Coco Siew - also known as Xiao Zhixin - had found the salon online and visited with a friend for the $A800 (2,500 Malaysian Ringgit) treatment.

CONVULSIONS

But after having an anaesthetic injection, it is alleged the young bride-to-be started having convulsions.

Coco Siew was rushed to hospital, where medics tried to resuscitate her after the treatment on Saturday, but she died at around 5pm the same day.

The couple had planned to marry in South Africa. Picture: Social media

"After our repeated questioning, the person in charge of the salon finally revealed that they were not licensed to conduct such medical procedures, but were licensed only for normal beauty treatments," brother Mr Xiao told local media.

"The beautician who performed the procedure for my sister did not have a professional licence."

Mr Xiao said his sister led an extremely healthy lifestyle and had come first in an Asian modelling competition in 2014.

"I hope my sister's experience will serve as a warning to many young women," Mr Xiao said.

Coco Siew was a model who had won an Asian modelling competition. Picture: Social media

WEDDING PLANS

Coco Siew was due to marry her fiance Ewald du Plessis in South Africa next year.

Heartbroken Mr du Plessis, who grew up close to Johannesburg, posted a sweet tribute picture of the couple on his Facebook page following Coco Siew's death, showing the couple sharing a sweet embrace and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

Close friend Ke Xin paid tribute on social media: "When I heard you found true love and [are] planning to marry next year, I'm so happy for you.

Tragic Coco Siew wanted to look her best on her wedding day. Picture: Social media

"I told myself to work hard to save money to attend your party in South Africa.

"But now, I can't accept this news."

The model's cousin, who did not wish to be named, told local media Coco Siew was "very free-spirited and determined, happy, and sometimes, a little too innocent".

The family gathered for Coco Siew's wake at a funeral parlour in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and her remains were expected to be cremated the following day.

She was described as ‘too innocent’ by her cousin. Picture: Social media

Police have detained the beauty salon owners, a 49-year-old mother and her 23-year-old daughter, for investigation for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

Although the post-mortem examination of the victim has been done, toxicology results have yet to return to determine her cause of death.

She wanted to look her best for her big day. Picture: Social media

Saiful Azly added that the beauty salon did have a business licence but the beauticians themselves did not have medical licences to conduct any invasive cosmetic procedures.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and died soon after. We are still ascertaining the cause of death," he said.

