Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bride storms into store demanding fiancé marries her right now!
Offbeat

Bride slammed for shaming $10 Kmart gift

by Shireen Khalil
24th Nov 2020 7:19 PM

A bride who took to social media to complain about the $10 Kmart gift her best friend gave her, has had the attention backfire.

The unidentified Brisbane woman shared her frustration in a Facebook group saying she and her husband were "hurt" to have received two $5 towels as presents for attending their "exclusive" ceremony and reception.

A screenshot of her post eventually made its way on to Reddit and while she was after suggestions on how to best deal with having received such an inexpensive gift - people were instead outraged over her "ungrateful" reaction.

A bride posted to a Facebook group asking for advice on how to best deal with receiving an inexpensive gift from Kmart. Picture: Reddit
A bride posted to a Facebook group asking for advice on how to best deal with receiving an inexpensive gift from Kmart. Picture: Reddit


"Hey everyone, has anyone received any wedding gifts in the past that were a slap in the face?" she began the post.

"How do you deal with it? My partner and I had a very exclusive wedding, all inclusive and the focus were our guests.

"Our best friend, husband and kids know this and they gifted us 2 Kmart towels, a total worth about $10. This hurt us a lot, as it was a slap in the face. we don't know how to deal with it. suggestions?"

She said she had received two towels worth $5 each from the Aussie retailer and found it to be a ‘slap in the face’. Picture: Reddit
She said she had received two towels worth $5 each from the Aussie retailer and found it to be a ‘slap in the face’. Picture: Reddit

However, it was far from the sympathetic response she he had hoped for with social media users branding her "shallow" and "mean".

"Maybe its all they can afford? Be thankful they wanted to be there to celebrate your special day and focus on the qualities in their personalities rather than the material items they may or may not have given you," one member of the Facebook group responded.

"Are you serious?" another asked, adding, "it's not about what you get out of it."


A fellow Aussie bride took to Reddit to vent her fury saying she also is from Brisbane and at this stage is happy if her wedding can even go ahead in August next year.

"Those people who only care about getting gifts really frustrate the hell out of me," she wrote.

"At this rate, my wedding will be the first time I see my parents in two years (by that stage), my sister in about three years and my best friends in five years … all because of this freaking virus."

But instead people branded her ‘ungrateful’. Picture: Reddit
But instead people branded her ‘ungrateful’. Picture: Reddit

Another person said there was nothing wrong with receiving a Kmart towel as a wedding present.

"Kmart towels are an awesome gift. Who cares how much they cost. What a shallow person," the person wrote.

"Any suggestions?" Yes, say thank you then shut up," another person demanded.

Do you think the bride had a right to be upset? tell us in the comments below.

Originally published as Bride slammed for shaming $10 Kmart gift

More Stories

bride editors picks kmart social media wedding shaming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The treasured history of the Mayfair

        Premium Content WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The treasured history of the Mayfair

        People and Places CHEERS TO THAT! Barmaids, family reveal the nostalgic tales of the iconic Palmerin St pub.

        REVEALED: Community groups get slice of $500K

        Premium Content REVEALED: Community groups get slice of $500K

        Council News Many Warwick clubs scored big but others were denied entirely. Get the full list...

        SEX AND SELF-LOVE: Burlesque show breaking barriers

        Premium Content SEX AND SELF-LOVE: Burlesque show breaking barriers

        News ‘No one changed history just by following the status quo’: How one fierce woman is...

        ‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

        Premium Content ‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

        Council News Southern Downs residents to benefit from new 150kL reservoir, pipeline network, and...