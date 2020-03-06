Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GETTING OUT: A weekend of wine and women

        premium_icon GETTING OUT: A weekend of wine and women

        News WHERE you can find the best events happening on the Southern Downs.

        Inspiring Warwick woman rises to top of regional health

        premium_icon Inspiring Warwick woman rises to top of regional health

        News Director of Nursing reveals how she never backs away from a challenge, tackling...

        TEAM LISTS: The starting 17 for the Barrett Shield

        premium_icon TEAM LISTS: The starting 17 for the Barrett Shield

        Sport THE stage is set for the encounter between cross town rivals before the start of...

        Fraudsters face jail time as counterfeit cash circulates

        premium_icon Fraudsters face jail time as counterfeit cash circulates

        News WARWICK Police have told Southern Downs residents to be vigilant about strange...