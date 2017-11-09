Bridge policy skips over Southern Downs

Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg with Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol at the Accommodation Creek Bridge on the New England Highway south of Ballandean.

Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg with Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol at the Accommodation Creek Bridge on the New England Highway south of Ballandean. Liana Turner

THE Southern Downs will miss out on a potential $80 million investment for regional Queensland bridges.

The promised cash boost came as the LNP announced it would have 11 bridges built across the state under its Better Bridges program.

Despite being long-held LNP territory, the Southern Downs would not immediately benefit from the prospective cash injection.

Shadow Infrastructure Minister Deb Frecklington said the program was just one feature of a "comprehensive” state infrastructure plan.

The Deputy Opposition Leader said the initial program was simply a starting point for bridges in the region.

"We also have the Royalties for the Regions program which has $500 million for the extension of the Better Bridges program,” Ms Frecklington said.

LNP candidate James Lister said he would work hard to further projects his predecessor Lawrence Springborg had advocated for.

"One of the things I want to do if elected is put a provision in the forward estimates for an overpass at the Eight Mile intersection and upgrades to the Accommodation Creek Bridge,” Mr Lister said.

"Lawrence has worked very hard to get preliminary plans done on both of those.

"There has been a business case and design put forward and I'm happy to work hard to get those things done in the long run.”

Ms Frecklington said the LNP Buy Local policy would apply to the projects to ensure local businesses and contractors were employed in the works.

"This program will include replacing timber bridges, safety works on existing bridges, improved signage for motorists and capacity upgrades to increase bridge load limits,” she said.

Under the Better Bridges Program, the LNP would spend: