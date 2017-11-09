Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bridge policy skips over Southern Downs

Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg with Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol at the Accommodation Creek Bridge on the New England Highway south of Ballandean.
Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg with Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol at the Accommodation Creek Bridge on the New England Highway south of Ballandean. Liana Turner
Sophie Lester
by

THE Southern Downs will miss out on a potential $80 million investment for regional Queensland bridges.

The promised cash boost came as the LNP announced it would have 11 bridges built across the state under its Better Bridges program.

Despite being long-held LNP territory, the Southern Downs would not immediately benefit from the prospective cash injection.

Shadow Infrastructure Minister Deb Frecklington said the program was just one feature of a "comprehensive” state infrastructure plan.

The Deputy Opposition Leader said the initial program was simply a starting point for bridges in the region.

"We also have the Royalties for the Regions program which has $500 million for the extension of the Better Bridges program,” Ms Frecklington said.

LNP candidate James Lister said he would work hard to further projects his predecessor Lawrence Springborg had advocated for.

"One of the things I want to do if elected is put a provision in the forward estimates for an overpass at the Eight Mile intersection and upgrades to the Accommodation Creek Bridge,” Mr Lister said.

"Lawrence has worked very hard to get preliminary plans done on both of those.

"There has been a business case and design put forward and I'm happy to work hard to get those things done in the long run.”

Ms Frecklington said the LNP Buy Local policy would apply to the projects to ensure local businesses and contractors were employed in the works.

"This program will include replacing timber bridges, safety works on existing bridges, improved signage for motorists and capacity upgrades to increase bridge load limits,” she said.

Under the Better Bridges Program, the LNP would spend:

  • $35 million towards Boyne River Bridge Replacement in Gladstone
  • $5 million upgrade to the wooden bridge at Running Creek to improve safety and road capacity
  • $10 million upgrade to the wooden bridge at Coondoo Creek to improve safety and road capacity
  • $6.5 million towards upgrading King John Creek Bridge at Elimbah
  • $5 million towards upgrading Cooyar Bridge/New England Highway at Cooyar
  • $5 million towards upgrading Tchanning Creek Bridge/Condamine Highway at Roma
  • $2.5 million towards upgrading Harpers Crossing Bridge/Mt Alford Rd, Boonah
  • $800,000 towards upgrading Springton Creek Bridge/Capricorn Highway at Dingo
  • $575,000 towards Wegners Rd Bridge Replacement at North Arm
  • $255,000 towards reconstructing Cran Bridge/Stockyard Creek Rd in the Lockyer Valley
  • $100,000 towards resurfacing Mount Vexation Bridge at Emerald

Topics:  auspol infrastructure southern downs state election 2017 warwick community warwick votes

Warwick Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

SEAFOOD lovers be warned: you’re going to be paying top dollar for prawns this festive season, with retailers indicating a 30-year high by Christmas.

Southern Downs council responds to rates bungle

The Southern Downs Regional Council is confident the council has not made the same mistake as the Fraser Coast Council that could see thousands of ratepayers being reimbursed.

The decision could spill over to other Queensland councils

AgForce slams vegetation deal

UNHAPPY: AgForce has slammed a vegetation deal put forward by the Labor party.

'We don't need politicians adding to the difficulties we face'

The Oaks comes alive for Open Gardens

BLOOMING BEAUTY: Gardener Rodney Burraston (centre) with residents Reg Davis and Sinclair Byrne enjoying the new gardens at The Oaks Aged Care Facility ahead of the Open Day on Saturday.

New gardens inspire open day event

Local Partners