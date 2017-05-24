Bridge upgrade on the cards for Freestone

SLOW DOWN: Steven Kelly lives right next to the Freestone bridge.

FREESTONE residents frustrated at speeding and dangerous conditions have had their voices heard.

At a recent Cuppa with the Councillors, resident Steven Kelly implored the council to make a change to the speed limit along Freestone Rd through Freestone.

Within a week, the speed limit along the stretch had been reduced from 100kmh to 60kmh.

Mr Kelly said credit should be paid where it is due.

"The councillors all listened to our plea and to their credit they fixed the problem,” he said.

"And it was done very quickly.”

However Freestone Creek Bridge remains a worry for many who live in the area.

Currently the northern entrance to the siingle-lane bridge is 100kmh and Mr Kelly says the speed needed to be reduced there as well.

"Trucks and cars fairly belt along in the approach to the bridge,” he said.

"There have been two accidents in the past year and there will be more unless something is done.”

About two weeks ago the Southern Downs Regional Council installed warning signs on the approach to the bridge.

The signs flash at the give way sign on the southern side when a motorist is approaching from the other side.

Freestone resident Anne said the council was admitting the danger of the bridge by installing the signs.

"It's very dangerous,” she said.

"Cars giving way on the southern side can barely see what's coming and if they're coming at speed like they do, then it's a serious hazard.

"The bridge needs to be upgraded to a two lane bridge.

"This road gets a lot of traffic from people cutting out the Eight Mile, and even more when there's an accident or flooding.

"Two busloads of kids take that route twice a day and I know those bus drivers have had near misses.”

Southern Downs Regional Council's Director Engineering Services, Mr Peter See said the bridge was on the council's priority list.

"An application was made through round three of the Federal Government's Bridge Renewal Program on May 14,” he said.

"We are awaiting the outcome of this funding application.

"The newly erected flashing warning signs will remain in place until the bridge has been replaced.”

Mr See said the signs were installed after a safety review.

"This bridge was identified and presented to council as the next priority in the bridge structure status report on March 22, 2017,” he said.

"It is a priority for council as it is only one lane and at the end of a curve.

"Council is aware of at least two accidents on the bridge in the past.”

Anne said the council had the opportunity to widen the bridge about 10 years ago.

"They had the materials, all the supplies ready to go,” she said.

"They were refurbishing the bridge at the time and it was the perfect opportunity to make it two lanes, but they didn't.

"For some reason, they said 'No, we'll make it a one lane bridge'.”

Long-time Freestone resident John Payne said the reduction of the speed limit through the town was a good move.

"It really needs to be 60kmh needs to be on the Brisbane side,” he said.

"On the southern side of the bridge it's a 60kmh zone, but drivers needed to be slowed down before the bridge.

"It doesn't make sense to have the speed limit lowered after the bridge.

"People fly through there - I've almost been cleaned up there a few times myself.”