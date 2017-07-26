Bright colours and bright personalities

MUSIC MAN: Wilf Sim has been filling Palmerin St with the sound of his harmonica for Jumpers and Jazz.

BRIGHT personalities bring just as much pizazz to Jumpers and Jazz as the artwork adorning the street.

It's not uncommon to see wanderers wearing colourful felt hats and fluffy woollen scarves, many with a great story to match.

Boasting a handsome, embroidered vest was Wilf Sim, who has been filling Palmerin St with the sweet sound of his harmonica all week.

Picking up the "poor man's violin” 12 years ago, the Warwick local doubles as a karate black belt but puts in four hours of practice on his instrument a day.

"It's like having an orchestra in your pocket,” he said.

"Anyone can come along and play a guitar or sing but not a lot of people can play this thing.

"You've got to play it with heart.”

Mr Sim has played tunes for Jumpers and Jazz for the past few years and also performs in Brisbane, saying he had brought people to tears with his music.

"When you're playing with this, there's something that people don't hear often,” he said.

"People tell me it's like meditation.”

While Mr Sim was sharing a tune, a pair of ladies wandered across the main street draped in pearls and sharing a laugh.

Roanne Dorries and Valerie Rose had just enjoyed Putting on the Glitz, a morning cabaret performance by Deeny at Joie de Vivre.

Travelling from northern Queensland, Ms Dorries is a knitter, crocheter and sewer herself, and said the art on display throughout the street was "brilliant”.

"Everywhere you look there's something different,” she said.

"My eyes water thinking about the blisters they must have gotten.”

Almost as colourful as the tree jumpers themselves was the Absolutely Fabulous Red Hatters of Cabarlah, who found the shopping in Warwick to be as impressive as the festival.

"Fashion here is better than Toowoomba,” Lady Rose Rosalie Loring said.

"They're more individual here and there's great bargains during Jumpers and Jazz.”

It was the first time the group had ventured to the festival after receiving recommendations from members.

"We love the music during the week,” Ms Loring said.

Wandering past the Warwick Art Gallery yesterday morning was Pam Shuttleworth, who was travelling from Castlemaine in Victoria to Brisbane when she stumbled across the festival.

"I've never (seen) so much work, they ought to be proud of themselves,” she said.

"It's for everyone, the young ones and the older ones.”

The atmosphere was a highlight for the traveller, who said she had always wanted to visit Warwick.

"It's nice to have music around the street,” she said.

"Of course the sunshine helps.”

Sue Beeby joined her mother Dorothy Cameron at Belle Vue Cafe, who travelled from the Gold Coast and will soon celebrate her 90th birthday.

Ms Beeby is a Warwick local, loving the "friendliness” and festive spirit.

"Especially when the buskers come out, they've made a good job of it.”

Jumpers and Jazz will conclude on Sunday.