BRIGHT IDEA: Plans for Warwick sunflower festival move ahead

The Warwick region’s stunning sunflower crops already draw flocks of tourists each season, and a proposed new festival celebrating the beautiful bloom could turn the area into a one-stop destination.

The proposed sunflower festival would take place on January 22-23 next year and could include attractions such as sunflower farm tours, photography competitions, and markets or the hugely popular Great Australian Bites food event.

Southern Downs Regional Council has applied for $40,000 in federal funding under the Festivals Australia program, which is designed to support major arts events in regional and remote communities.

Mayor Vic Pennisi said the festival would capitalise on the sunflower crops that were already one of our biggest tourist drawcards.

“It’s a point of difference and another reason why people should visit our district, but we want to do it in a professional way so the visitation doesn’t impede what the growers do,” Cr Pennisi said.

“(Producers) are actually growing a living, they’re not growing these things to take a photograph … but, if we can piggyback on that and do it collaboratively, it’s another reason to bring people into the region.



“Photography itself has ramped up in recent years – more and more people are looking for that perfect photo, and we can give people the perfect canvas to work with.”

Lisa, Tim, Kinley and Meghan Crothers have been keeping busy on the farm during the school holidays. They grow sunflowers, sorghum and corn on the outskirts of Warwick. They all pitch in on the farm and help out.

Sunflower growers across the region have thrown their support behind the initiative, with Allora producer Jeff Lack still amazed at the number of people who travelled long distances just to see his crops in person.

“To us it doesn’t seem anything spectacular, but I can understand that when other people haven’t seen it before, it would be pretty amazing,” he said.

“From a grower point of view there’s probably no money in it as such for us, but I haven’t got an issue with it at all if it helps the local tourist and service industries.”

Willowvale grower Lisa Crothers agreed the festival would be an excellent tourism booster, but said its success would hinge on SDRC working with producers’ crop schedules.

“I think a sunflower festival would be great, but the thing about that is we grow sunflowers most years and there are some years we don’t … and everyone plants at different times,” she said.

“They’re only in bloom for probably a week, (and) then there’s the question of rain. I think it’s a great idea, but I don’t think it’s as simple as saying, ‘There’s a festival on this date’.”

An SDRC spokeswoman said the result of the funding application would be confirmed in June or July.