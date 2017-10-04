Bright prospects ahead after Uni Games

A STRONG showing has ignited the athletics flame for an interstate competitor from Warwick.

Last week Aimee van der Hulst represented the University of Adelaide at the Australian University Games on the Gold Coast.

Miss van der Hulst finished ninth overall in the triple jump, and fourth in the open women's high jump.

In an unfortunate turn of events, she had to push through injury in order to compete.

"I had a flare-up of shin splints two days prior to the start of the competition,” Miss van der Hulst said.

"After each attempt in the triple jump I had to sit down and roll my shins.”

Despite the setback, Miss van der Hulst didn't back down, and recorded impressive results.

"I was 10 centimetres off my personal best in the triple jump with 10 metres and five,” she said.

"In the high jump I cleared 1.6 metres before I landed on the bar and bruised my back.

"It was still an amazing experience and one of the best sports weekends I've been involved in.”

Now Miss van der Hulst's attention will focus on club competition in South Australia.

"I've got the motivation to keep going with the season,” she said.

"The coaches will draw up a training program, and I look forward to entering my first competition in Adelaide this weekend.”