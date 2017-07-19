Bring a cup, save a buck

SAVING: Little Kimmy's owner Kim Bailey always gives customers who bring their own coffee cup a $1 discount.

WHEN Kim Bailey started driving her mobile coffee caravan Evangeline around the Southern Downs, she made a vow.

"We will always honour those who bring their own mug,” Ms Bailey said.

It may be plastic-free July but Ms Bailey has been offering a discount of $1 to customers who avoid takeaway coffee cups all year round.

Ms Bailey established her business Little Kimmy's in April, a small catering business based in Warwick servicing a variety of events including high teas, markets and sporting events.

After sourcing biodegradable cups for her cold drinks Ms Bailey said she had been unable to find an environmentally-friendly alternative for her hot options.

"Anyone who rocks up we'll always discount because they're saving us and they're saving the environment,” she said.

"I'm happy to support that because it's very concerning that I can't find biodegradable cups.

"It's concerning considering how much we all drink coffee.”

About 1 billion coffee cups are used in Australia every year, with 50,000 used every half an hour.

Recycling takeaway cups isn't an option, as a plastic layer on the inside of the cup is not suitable for the recycling process.

Ms Bailey believes waste is a topic that should be thought about more often.

"I just hate waste, we have so much waste,” she said.

"With the world we live in, let's recycle and reuse as much as possible.”

Setting up at Seasonal Feast market last Saturday, Ms Bailey said she put the word out on her Facebook page about the offer.

Many people were eager to make the most of the opportunity, with Ms Bailey saying people were very happy to do their bit for the environment.

"About half at least [brought a cup], people came prepared,” she said.

Ms Bailey and Evangeline travel to a variety of events and will be making their way around during jumpers and jazz, including a trip to the Killarney Bonfire Night.

Ms Bailey said rewarding the environmentally conscious will "always” be on the agenda no matter where they are.